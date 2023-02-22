scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'DNA World Tour': Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Iconic band ‘Backstreet Boys’ is all set to bring their ‘DNA World Tour’ to India in May, returning to the country after 13 years.

Brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation, the DNA World Tour celebrates 30 glorious years of the band’s music and makes a stop in India after five years of globe-trotting.

They will be performing in Mumbai and New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

The Tour comes on the back of the boy-band favourite’s tenth studio album ‘DNA’.

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’.

–IANS

dc/sha

Previous article
eISL Season 2 to kick-off on February 28; Final to be held in Delhi
Next article
Asia-Pacific most attacked region in 2022 for 2nd consecutive year
This May Also Interest You
News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

Health & Lifestyle

'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration'

Sports

Sr women's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, Maharashtra win league matches

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US