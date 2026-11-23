From Hanuman Ansh and Laalo in India to Obsession, Paranormal Activity and My Big Fat Greek Wedding internationally, these films demonstrate that a compelling idea can sometimes outperform budgets many times their size. The film industry often equates bigger budgets with bigger box-office potential.

Expensive star casts, elaborate production design, large-scale promotions and spectacular opening weekends have become standard ingredients in the blockbuster formula. Yet, cinema history offers a compelling counterargument, films made on remarkably modest budgets have repeatedly gone on to generate extraordinary theatrical business.

Consider some of the most striking examples, when the investment was small but the collections were enormous

Film Reported production budget Worldwide gross

Hanuman Ansh (2026) ₹1.70 crore ₹443 crore

Obsession (2026) $0.75–1 million $524.49 million

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (2025) ₹1.20 crore ₹120 crore

Get Out (2017) $4.50 million $253.31 million

The Gallows (2015) $100,000 $42.96 million

Paranormal Activity (2007) $0.45 million $193.36 million

Once (2007) $160,000 $22.96 million

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) $400,000 $46.12 million

Open Water (2004) $500,000 $54.68 million

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) $5 million $374.89 million

The Blair Witch Project (1999) $0.60 million $248.30 million

Clerks (1994) $27,000 $3.89 million

Halloween (1978) $325,000 $70.27 million

American Graffiti (1973) $777,000 $140.56 million

Hanuman Ansh’s total expenditure, including ₹1.25 crore towards prints and advertising, was approximately ₹2.95 crore. Paranormal Activity’s original $15,000 production-cost claim is often quoted, but The Numbers lists a more conservative $450,000 budget. The Blair Witch Project also has conflicting budget reports; the table uses The Numbers’ $600,000 figure.

These figures are reported production budgets and worldwide theatrical grosses, not audited producer profits. Nevertheless, the scale of the disparity is difficult to ignore.

What did these films get right?

A common thread is that they started with an idea rather than an expenditure plan.

Obsession demonstrated how a relatively simple psychological horror premise, compelling character motivations and an unfamiliar filmmaker’s creative voice could become a worldwide phenomenon. Director Curry Barker had built an audience through YouTube before Focus Features acquired the film following its Toronto Film Festival premiere.

Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project exploited another important ingredient, audience curiosity. Their storytelling formats blurred the boundaries between reality and fiction, turning the viewing experience itself into a talking point.

Closer home, Hanuman Ansh and Laalo demonstrated the commercial potential of faith-based and culturally rooted storytelling. Neither opened like a conventional blockbuster. Both found their audiences through sustained word-of-mouth, eventually translating modest beginnings into remarkable theatrical runs.

Laalo is particularly instructive. Its director, Ankit Sakhiya, has emphasised that the budget should be determined by what the story demands, rather than by an arbitrary target. The film’s emotional and philosophical appeal travelled far beyond the expectations of a regional-language release.

What conventional filmmaking often overlooks

Perhaps the biggest lesson is that filmmakers can become so preoccupied with making a film look expensive that they overlook what makes audiences care about it.

There are several considerations worth revisiting:

Concept over cost: A strong, easily communicable premise can be more valuable than expensive production design.

Script-led budgeting: Money should be spent where the story needs it, not where convention dictates.

Audience identification: A film addressing a specific cultural, emotional or genre-based audience can develop an exceptionally loyal following.

Word-of-mouth as an asset: Not every film needs to peak in its opening weekend. A film that connects with its audience can build momentum over several weeks.

Marketing beyond expenditure: Curiosity, conversations, audience advocacy and organic discovery can amplify a carefully planned theatrical campaign.

Distribution discipline: A modest production still requires the right release strategy, screen expansion and sustained theatrical support.

The success of these films should not be mistaken for proof that every inexpensive film can become a blockbuster. Nor should low budgets become an excuse for compromised production quality. Their real lesson is that production scale and audience appeal are two very different things.

Perhaps the question filmmakers should be asking before committing hundreds of crores is not how much they can spend on a film, but how much of that spending will actually make audiences want to watch it.

Sometimes, the biggest box-office stories begin with the smallest investments.