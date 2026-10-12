Filmmaker Abhinay Deo’s upcoming film Doosra is set to release in theatres on October 23. The makers announced the release date while unveiling the film’s poster and trailer on digital platforms. The film draws inspiration from India’s famous victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Final and connects the historic cricket match with the personal struggles of a young girl.

Doosra connects cricket history with a young girl’s story

The film revisits the memorable moment when former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony after India defeated England in the NatWest Final. The incident became one of the most talked about moments in Indian cricket.

Doosra uses that public display of celebration and confidence to tell the story of Tara, a young girl growing up in a conservative household. Feeling different from those around her, Tara struggles with questions about herself and the rules she is expected to follow. Watching Ganguly’s bold celebration on television gives her the courage to speak up against the restrictions in her own life.

Anil Kapoor and Rohit Sharma react to the trailer

Actor Anil Kapoor praised the way the film combines real events with a fictional story. He said, “I loved the trailer and how Abhinay has managed to blend two different worlds – reality and fiction seamlessly. I still remember the euphoria of the iconic win at the NatWest Series, that was truly unprecedented. It gave an entire generation the belief that India could win anywhere, against anyone. I’m really looking forward to watching the film.”

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma also shared his memories of the historic victory. He said: “I was 15 when India won the 2002 NatWest Final…what a moment! Not only the comeback but the team’s confidence! The film ‘Doosra’ beautifully captures why the moment was more than just winning a match. Just saw the trailer and looking forward to watching the film!!”

Abhinay Deo explains the film’s central idea

Director Abhinay Deo described Doosra as a story about freedom and finding one’s voice. He said, “Doosra is ultimately an uplifting story about a country finding its voice and a young girl finding hers. At its core, it is India’s new freedom story, not the political freedom of 1947, but rather an emotional freedom.”

Produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co producer, the film features Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani. Agnello Oswin Dias has written the story and screenplay, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score.