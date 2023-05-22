scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Doosri Maa' actress Neha Joshi dons sarees that 'shape her overall appeal'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Yashoda in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, said that the sarees worn by her character in the show shape her overall appeal and that the character has different facets.

Talking about the same, Neha told IANS: “I’m captivated by my character Yashodha, who embodies strength and simplicity. Yet, it is her appearance on the show that truly captivates me. The sarees she adorns play a vital role in shaping her overall appeal. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Yashodha not only fulfils her roles as a devoted mother and exemplary daughter-in-law and as a compassionate social worker. The creative team has impeccably crafted her saree collection to perfectly complement these diverse roles.”

The actress herself has a “splendid collection” of sarees and she feels that her on-screen character reflects on her life as well.

She further mentioned: “You’ll often find Yashoda, my character, gracefully donning plain cotton sarees with broad borders in soothing pastel hues. These classic cotton sarees, adorned with elegant prints on blouses, harmonise flawlessly with her persona. The way Yashoda drapes her saree and carries herself is a testament to her character’s essence. In my own life, I find a reflection of Yashoda’s style. I possess a splendid collection of cotton sarees that I adore wearing for gatherings, parties, formal occasions, and traditional ceremonies. A saree is a powerful statement of style, effortlessly combining modesty and boldness. For me, it remains the epitome of elegance and self-expression.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs on &TV at 8:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IDCA Women's 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf kickstarts

Sports

Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

News

Ram Charan to attend G20 tourism meet in Srinagar

News

'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Sports

IPL 2023: The best part for me was the team's trust, says Vijay Shankar on turnaround in form

Health & Lifestyle

Ayurveda medicines act faster: BHU study

News

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

Health & Lifestyle

When should a woman undergo mammography

Technology

Meta fined record $1.3 bn for violating EU data transfer rules

News

'Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites,' says Janhvi Kapoor

News

'Foo Fighters' welcome new drummer Josh Freese

News

A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US