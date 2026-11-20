The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) has announced the winners of its 2026 awards, recognising achievements across Indian cinema, international films, OTT, television, music and short films. The awards feature 41 categories and celebrate several prominent names from the entertainment industry, including Ranveer Singh, Aneet Padda, Rishab Shetty, Yami Gautam Dhar, Aditya Dhar, Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, James Cameron and Taylor Swift.

The winners were announced through the festival’s official Instagram and X platforms on November 20, 2026. This year’s list brings together established performers, filmmakers, musicians and emerging storytellers from India and across the world. Inspired by the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the Father of Indian Cinema, the festival aims to recognise creative contributions to the entertainment industry.

Dhurandhar and Saiyaara lead the Indian cinema honours

Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar emerged as one of the major winners at the DPIFF Awards 2026. The film received the Best Film Award, while its lead actor Ranveer Singh was honoured with the Best Actor Award. Aditya Dhar also won Best Director, while Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar were jointly named Producers of the Year.

Akshaye Khanna received the Best Actor in a Negative Role Award for his performance in Dhurandhar, while composer Shashwat Sachdev was recognised as Best Music Director. These awards acknowledged the film’s achievements across acting, direction, production and music.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Saiyaara. The film also received recognition in the music categories. Irshad Kamil won Best Lyricist for the title track, Faheem Abdullah was named Best Playback Singer, and Saiyaara received the Song of the Year Award.

Kantara: Chapter 1 and Haq receive critics’ honours

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 received the Critics Best Film Award, while the actor and filmmaker won the Critics Best Actor Award for his performance. Cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap was also recognised with the Best Cinematographer Award for his work on the film.

Yami Gautam Dhar received the Critics Best Actress Award for Haq, while Reshu Nath won Best Screenplay and Dialogue for the same film.

Other acting honours included Vineet Kumar Singh, who was recognised for his supporting performance in Chhaava. Riteish Deshmukh received the Best Actor in a Comic Role Award for Housefull 5. Sandy Master was honoured with the Best Choreographer Award for Monica from Coolie.

Kamal Haasan and Ilaiyaraaja honoured for their contributions

The awards also recognised two celebrated personalities for their lasting contributions to Indian entertainment. Legendary actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan received the Outstanding Contribution in Film Industry Award. With a career spanning several decades, he has made significant contributions as an actor, director and filmmaker across Indian cinema.

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja received the Outstanding Contribution in Music Industry Award for his influence on Indian film music.

Among the other entertainment honours, Karan Aujla was named Artist of the Year, while comedian Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year Award.

James Cameron and Taylor Swift among international winners

The DPIFF Awards 2026 also recognised achievements in international cinema and music. Acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron received the Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema Award for his work on landmark films such as Titanic and the Avatar franchise.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was named Best International Feature Film, while Paul Thomas Anderson received Best Director in an International Feature Film for One Battle After Another.

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley received Best Actress in an International Feature Film for Hamnet. Global pop star Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year in recognition of her influence on music and popular culture.

Aryan Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah win OTT honours

The streaming and television categories also featured several familiar names. Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood received the Best Web Series Award, while its director Aryan Khan was honoured with Best Director in a Web Series.

Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor in a Web Series for Paatal Lok Season 2, while Shefali Shah received Best Actress in a Web Series for Delhi Crime Season 3. Vinay Pathak was recognised for his supporting performance in Gram Chikitsalay, while Huma Qureshi received Best Actress in a Negative Role in a Web Series for Delhi Crime Season 3.

In the television category, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was named Television Series of the Year. Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani received the Best Actor and Best Actress in a Television Series awards, respectively, for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Independent filmmakers recognised in short film categories

The festival also acknowledged independent filmmakers and emerging storytellers through its short film awards. Madhuri – End Is Beginning, directed by Saiyed Shahid Khan, received the Best Short Film Award.

Jahaan – The Last Gift by Rahul Shetty was named First Runner-Up, while In Half by Jorge Morais secured Second Runner-Up. Tea Kottu’83 by Sai Harini Vasanth was recognised as Third Runner-Up.

The short film awards highlight the festival’s efforts to recognise independent storytelling and provide a platform for filmmakers working across different subjects and creative styles.

With 41 award categories covering Indian and international cinema, OTT, television, music and short films, the DPIFF Awards 2026 brought together a diverse list of entertainment personalities. From established names such as Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja and James Cameron to emerging talents such as Aneet Padda and Aryan Khan, this year’s winners represent different areas of the entertainment industry.