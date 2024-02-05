HomeBollywoodNews

Drag Queen Sushant Divgikr teases marriage with mystery man

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) The ‘Bigg Boss 8’ contestant and drag queen, Sushant Divgikr, also known as ‘Rani KoHEnur’ has announced relationship with a mystery man, by dropping photos on social media, hinting at their marriage.

The trans actor took to Instagram, where the artist enjoys 2.6 million followers, and shared some romantic pictures with the partner.

In the snapshots, we can see Sushant wearing a white patterned shirt, smiling with the eyes closed and blushing, while the partner is seen in a black shirt looking towards Divgikr. Though, the partner’s face is not fully revealed yet.

The lovebirds can be seen having a yummy meal together at Sushant’s house. The ‘Mr Gay India 2014’ gave the geotag of Mumbai to his post, and also attached the music of the song ‘Saathiya’.

The pictures were captioned as: “Alexa, what do you call JIJU in Bengali? Asking for #ranifam !!!reveal when ?Also in Marathi / konkani – we call Jiju – BHAUJI / BHAAIYA !What do you call Jiju in YOUR language ? P.S – My home looks absolutely gorgeous all thanks to @gauri_sukum111 and my baby@_roxyversace #jeej #jagatjiju #jiju #teamrani #diamondfam #slayfam.”

In the comment section, Sushant wrote: “I guess Nick Jonas is not the ONLY jiju for all of you. Following in Priyanka Chopra’s footsteps and how.”

In another Instagram post, Sushant wrote: “Wellll, SHITE! I didn’t mean to break the Internet. But here we are”. The caption read as: “But like I mean!!! She’s been breaking stereotypes, barriers, glass ceilings so why not the Internet?? btw some more pics of Jiju and I are on the way!!!”

On the work front, Divgikr has been a contestant on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2018. Sushant has also featured in web series ‘101 India’.

