Drake gives fan a pink Birkin bag at his Los Angeles tour stop

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS)  Rapper Drake during his performance at his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour stop in Los Angeles handed out a pink Hermes Birkin bag to a lucky concertgoer.

The moment the 36-year-old rapper gave the expensive purse to his fan was filmed in a video making its rounds on TikTok, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the clip that later went viral, he could be seen carrying the medium-sized handbag with one of his hands as he approached the audience from the stage.

The clip further showed Drake searching for one fan who was lucky enough to be the recipient of his gift. In the meantime, he could be heard making a joke in front of a microphone which he held with his other hand, “Drake ain’t cheap!”

Once he found the lucky fan, the ‘One Dance’ rapper pointed to one of the concertgoers who were standing in the front row of the audience. “This girl right here. Yeah,” he said. After giving the luxurious bag, he did not forget to give a suggestion for the fan’s safety. “Make sure she has security on the way out,” he stated.

It did not take long for the video to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section, one TikTok user showered the hip-hop artist with praise by writing: “Can we talk about how he made sure the girl got security out the show to her car!?! the consideration this man has!!”

The comments did not end there.

Another user exclaimed: “Omg can u imagine not only getting a free Birkin, but getting a free Birkin from Drake.” Meanwhile, a third pointed out: “He is very smart, now more ticket sales b/c yall gonna think he gonna be handin these out.”

A fourth suggested: “That’s not even something you can get at Hermes. More than jusf a birkin.”

Previously, Drake has shared his interest in collecting the Birkin bags from Hermes. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published back in November 2017, he spilled that he has been doing it for years. On the reason why, he explained that he wanted to use them as gifts for “the woman I end up with.”

