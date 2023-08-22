scorecardresearch
Drake reveals 'For All the Dogs' album cover designed by his son Adonis

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 22 (IANS) Rapper Drake has released the cover art for his latest album, created by his five-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS (sic)”, Drake, 36, captioned a post on Instagram on Monday. “Cover by Adonis,” the Toronto-born talent added, reports People magazine.

The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ artiste included his son’s illustration, which depicted a four-legged creature with two ears that appeared to be a canine. The animal’s body was white and featured red eyes. It stood in front of a black background.

As per People, Adonis has been spending the summer with his father and has made several recent appearances including at a show and on social media as of late. On August 12, Drake’s first born attended his first concert when the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper had a tour stop in Los Angeles.

Fans at his Kia Forum show were in for a surprise when the Grammy-winning artist hit the stage with a little disclaimer.

“Y’all keep your bras on,” Drake asked of the audience members for the night’s festivities, before revealing why he had the special request. “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about titties tonight in Los Angeles because my son is at the show for the first time,” Drizzy said in a fan-filmed video.

Drake continued, “So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night.” The crowd roared in excitement once they learned Adonis was present.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker sang a different tune in early July when he suggested that bras on stage would make him feel as though he exceeded his fans’ expectations.

“I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed,” Drake joked in another clip captured by his fans during a concert in Montreal.

–IANS

anv/aa/prw

5
