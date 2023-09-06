scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Drake shares picture of bras thrown at him at gigs

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Rapper Drake has shared a picture posing with all the bras he’s collected after women threw them at him during his performances.

Drake took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture featuring over 1000 colourful bras. He is seen standing in front of them as they are kept on the ground while the ‘God’s plan’ hitmaker poses in front of it and flashes a huge smile.

He captioned the image: “Remember when we both forgot who the f*** I was in unison… That wavelength was def a foolish one.”

In just one hour of uploading the picture, it received over 5,00,000 likes.

A fan commented: “Bruh got a library full of bras.”

Another said: “Mans got more bras than Victoria Secret.”

“Praying for the dude that had to lay these out. They’re organised by size,” said a fan.

A happy fan said: “You won bro.”

Last month, Drake made a request to the fans when his son, Adonis Graham, attended his concert for the first time. He had said: “Y’all keep your bras on.”

It’s not the first time that the rapper talked about lingerie on stage during his It’s All a Blur Tour.

On the Montreal stop of the tour in July, Drake quipped that he felt like he was giving a bad show because nobody in the audience was throwing their bras on stage.

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ragneeti: Wedding reception invite goes viral as Parineeti, Raghav gear up for big day
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US