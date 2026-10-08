Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has continued its strong run at the Indian box office. After crossing the ₹200 crore mark within just five days, the crime thriller collected ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday. Although this is the film’s lowest single day collection so far, it has still managed to remain in double digits during the weekday. The film has now reached a total net collection of ₹232.50 crore in India.

Directed and co written by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 opened in theatres with a record number for Ajay Devgn. The advance bookings opened on September 27, with the film collecting ₹27 crore before its release. On its opening day, the film earned ₹66.75 crore net across India, giving Ajay Devgn the biggest opening of his career and the third biggest opening for a Hindi film ever.

The film saw a drop on Saturday as it collected ₹53.50 crore, but it recovered strongly on Sunday with ₹61 crore. Its first weekend collections also put it ahead of the lifetime collections of Awarapan 2, while its performance has placed it among the major Hindi box office performers of 2026. After a strong start to the week, the film has now seen some decline in daily collections, but its Wednesday figure shows that audiences are still turning up in good numbers.

Drishyam 3 is a sequel to the 2022 film Drishyam 2 and features Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. The film has an ending that is different from the Malayalam version directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal.

The film is produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18. It now has films such as Mirzapur, Hanuman Ansh, Border 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge to contend with at the box office. Meanwhile, writer Aamil Keeyan Khan revealed that Abhishek Pathak kept the ending tightly guarded during production. He said, “Abhishek basically ran the production like Vijay Salgaonkar would,” he said. “The climax wasn’t given to a large part of the crew. People got information on a need to know basis. Sometimes a department only knew what it needed to execute a scene, not necessarily why it was executing it. A lot of actors and crew from the film, and my own friends and relatives, tried to bribe me for the ending. But like Gaitonde, I remained honest and loyal to the producers”.