There is something wonderfully cheeky about the Drishyam franchise. The first film showed us things. The second film made us believe those things. And Drishyam: The Conclusion does something even more mischievous. It makes us feel that we have finally become smarter than everyone on screen. Except we haven’t.

Vijay Salgaonkar has been one step ahead of the Deshmukhs all along, but in this conclusion, writer director Abhishek Pathak proves that he too can stay one step ahead of the audience. He does not merely take the Deshmukhs for a ride. He takes us for one too, and we happily buy the ticket.

That is the real achievement of this film. Abhishek Pathak exercises remarkable control over the narrative. He knows exactly what to show us, what not to show us and, most importantly, when to show it. Every few minutes, the film gives you just enough information to make you feel clever. You begin connecting dots, mentally congratulating yourself and thinking, “Aha, I have got it!” No, you haven’t.

The film then moves another chess piece, and suddenly you are back to square one, except now with a silly grin on your face.

And that explains the extraordinary mood inside the theatre when the film ends. People walk out celebrating as though they have personally defeated the Deshmukhs. We cheer for the Salgaonkars, discuss how brilliantly they played everyone and walk home feeling strangely victorious.

As though we were part of the crime.

Then comes the dangerous part. You sleep. And the next morning, your brain decides to reopen the case. That is when things get interesting.

You start revisiting scenes. You replay conversations. You examine the logic. You suddenly notice that perhaps some things do not fit together quite as neatly as they did in the theatre. A few questions pop up. Then a few more. And before long, the very audience that walked out celebrating is sitting at breakfast conducting a forensic investigation into Vijay Salgaonkar’s life.

This becomes particularly hilarious when the film itself gives us the ultimate irony. A highly authoritative team comprising the Deshmukhs, the SP of the Crime Branch and a hotshot lawyer is brought together to outsmart a man who, we are repeatedly reminded, is essentially a fourth grade school dropout.

And what happens? They laugh at themselves.

Frankly, so should we. Because somewhere along the way, the film has made us cheer for exactly the same absurdity.

But that is also why I would resist turning this into a blooper hunt. Pointing out every loophole may be intellectually satisfying, but it completely misses the fun of what Abhishek Pathak has pulled off.

He has taken a hugely popular franchise, inherited characters that audiences already know inside out, and still found the confidence to twist the narrative and play with audience expectations. That takes some courage.

Logic may raise an eyebrow. The screenplay simply raises a smile and keeps walking.

And perhaps that is the ultimate Drishyam joke.

Vijay Salgaonkar outsmarted the Deshmukhs. Abhishek Pathak outsmarted the audience.

And by the time we figured it out, we had already clapped for him. Now that is one hell of a con.