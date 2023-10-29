scorecardresearch
Drone crashes into ‘Kannappa’ actor Vishnu Manchu’s arm in New Zealand, shooting stalled

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Manchu, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, and is known for films like ‘Ginna’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Anukshanam’, and others, recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Kannappa’.

Vishnu is currently in New Zealand shooting his film. On Sunday, the actor was shooting for an important action sequence for the movie when a drone, used for taking the shots from a close range to generate greater dynamism, crashed into his hand.

The actor sustained injuries to his hand as the blades of the drone hurt him severely. The shooting for the film has been stopped and the actor was rushed to a hospital, as per a well-placed source.

The source revealed: “Vishnu garu was busy shooting for an action sequence for ‘Kannappa’ when the drone operator lost control owing to signal discrepancy which led to the drone crashing into his arm.”

The source further mentioned: “He sustained many injuries in the arm because of the drone blades and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and is under the observation of doctors. The incident had put a hard stop on the shoot of the film. We are hoping for his speedy recovery. After his discharge from the hospital, he will be taking sometime off from his schedule to rest and fully recover.”

