scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Drones for shopping malls? 'Shark Tank India 2' judges bite the idea

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Three young entrepreneurs — Oshi Kumari, Arth Chowdhary and Devyant Bhardwaj — have left the ‘Shark Tank 2’ judges in awe of their innovative business concept of making drones affordable to customers and introducing them in shopping malls.

Oshi, Arth and Devyant started their company Team InsideFPV with an investment of just Rs 5,000 and now they expect the sharks to invest Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 4 per cent equity in their company.

Arth throws more light on the idea and what are their hopes after coming to the show and says: Arth Chowdhary, “We are filled with gratitude for getting the opportunity to pitch our InsideFPV drone company on the show.”

“The show brought our company to the attention of many people and it has even resulted in high performance analytics since then. The interaction with the Sharks provided us with fresh ideas and a new perspective on our business and how to scale it,” Arth adds.

Now, it has to be seen if their idea of introducing drone technology for the common man and not just making it confined to B2B, is liked by the judges on the show and they are ready to invest in their start-up,

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark – Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder — (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

ila/pgh

Previous article
DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief
Next article
Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

Sports

DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate

News

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'

News

Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Technology

Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with next-level sound experience

Technology

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees, Nadella says 'will treat our people with dignity'

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's freak clean bowled dismissal leaves ex-cricketers unconvinced

Sports

Australian Open: Coco Gauff knocks out Raducanu in second round

Sports

Will hang myself if sexual harassment charges against me are proven: WFI chief

Sports

India Open: Srikanth loses to Axelsen, bows out in first round

Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

News

Raashii Khanna joins ‘supercop’ Vijay Sethupathi in eliminating counterfeiting

News

‘Splitsvilla X4’: Moose Jattana finds a new friend in Hiba Trablessi

News

Chhatrapal Ninawe’s ‘Ghaath’ World Premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

News

A R Rahman, L Subramaniam pay tribute to violin legend V Lakshminarayana through ‘Don’t Leave Me’ redo

Sports

BBC apologises after porn audio played during live football match

Technology

Gupshup launches Auto Bot Builder tool powered by GPT-3

News

Raashii Khanna feels her ‘Farzi’ character will resonate with women at large

Technology

Exempt levy of customs duty on telecom equipment to boost 5G roll out: COAI

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US