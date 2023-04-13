Dwayne Johnson's post-workout 'cheat' meal leaves fans stunned!

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson moves mountains when it comes to workouts so, a little indulgence doesn’t harm when it comes to food.

The ‘Baywatch’ actor took his fans on an epic food journey as he posted his mammoth cheat meal recently. The wrestler-turned-actor, 50, had so much food he had to make two Instagram posts to share his feast – but some fans simply weren’t impressed at his choice, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star went to town on the meal, sharing his huge portion on plate number one – a dozen eggs, two english muffins, one homemade biscuit and “super crispy” turkey bacon.

He joked his “beat up dinosaur hands made his muffins look kid size, while he gushed to his followers: “Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself.”

He followed up the post with meal number two, which consisted of coconut banana pancakes which he labelled “so damn good.”

Mirror.co.uk. further states that despite his claims, some fans didn’t feel the cheat meal was indeed a cheat despite its size.

One user joked: “Your cheat meals are my “healthy meals…” while another agreed, saying: “Mans cheat day still manages to be healthy.”

