scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 14 (IANS) After serving hotdogs, singer Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans as he decided to work a shift at a Lego store this time.

The 32-year-old experienced being a Lego’s “brick specialist” at the Mall of America in Minnesota. During his shift, he also worked behind the cashier, handed out lego sets to his fans and put his signs on their lego boxes.

He was seen taking pictures with them as well, reports aceshowbiz.com.

That’s not it!

Sheeran performed one of his songs titled ‘Lego House’ for a huge crowd of fans who had gathered in front of the store.

Later that day, the singer, who wore a blue T-shirt with Lego graphics and a yellow apron during his shift, uploaded a video via Instagram. Along with the clip, he explained: “Went to the Mall of America today to work in the LEGO store/hand out LEGO sets and sing Lego house. LEGO!!!!”

In the footage, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer could be heard saying: “Right, I’m here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on. I’m going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play ‘Lego House.’ “

The clip further showed him delivering his “Lego House” song. After his performance, Ed said to the camera: “That was super fun.” Making a reference to his show on Saturday night in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, he went on to tease: “I’ve got a bunch of these ‘Autumn Is Coming’ minifigures and I’m going to be giving them out at the gig. See you in a bit.”

On July 29, Ed worked at an iconic restaurant in Chicago, known for treating their buyers with loudness and insults, named The Wieners Circle to surprise his devotees. That same day, he let out a video documenting the surprise appearance on his Instagram page.

Along with the clip, the ‘Perfect’ singer penned: “Served hot dogs at @wienerscircle today. This place is legendary in Chicago for serving hot dogs and insulting their customers. I loved it. See you at the stadium tonight x.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jason Momoa warns against visiting Maui amid wildfire
Next article
From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale
This May Also Interest You
News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

News

Jason Momoa warns against visiting Maui amid wildfire

Technology

Nord CE 3: Well-designed 5G phone with impressive performance

Sports

It's a developing team so there are going to be times when we have our ups and downs: Rahul Dravid

Technology

Microsoft announces public preview of Windows 365 Switch

Technology

Instagram Threads' usage on Android falls 79% after a month

Technology

Bugs in ride-hailing app Moovit could have allowed hackers to take free rides

Sports

Chelsea draws Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City win in Premier League opening weekend

Sports

Barca held, Real Madrid win in La Liga opening weekend

Technology

ChatGPT maker OpenAI likely to go bankrupt by 2024: Report

Sports

Brazil's Serie A: Gremio beat Fluminense to rise to second

Sports

Bayern arrival Kane dreaming of Champions League victory at Wembley

Technology

Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature new Action button, USB-C port

Technology

Musk calls Zuckerberg 'chicken' amid cage fight remarks

Health & Lifestyle

Oxygen therapy can save kids in hypoxic conditions: experts

Sports

5th T20I: Shepherd, King, Pooran shine as West Indies seal series 3-2 with 8-wicket win in series decider

Sports

Football: Spanish striker Diego Costa joins Brazilian club Botafogo

Sports

Basketball: India score two wins in Olympic Pre-qualifier Asia Championships

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US