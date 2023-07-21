scorecardresearch
Edward Maya: Have given 'Love Stereo Again' a whole new dimension

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Edward Maya’s popular 2009 track ‘Love Stereo’ has been revamped and features Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan. The Romanian DJ is over the moon with the new track titled ‘Love Stereo Again’ and said that it has a whole new dimension.

Edward Maya says, “I am thrilled to bring a fresh version of this song with such talented artists. We’ve given the track a whole new dimension and I am excited for the world to hear this amazing rendition.”

The song marks a dynamic International collaboration between Edward Maya, Tiger Shroff, Diva Zahrah S Khan, and Tanishk Bagchi. The best part is, the song doesn’t only feature Tiger and Zahrah, but it’s also sung by these two powerhouses of talents.

Tiger said: “Being a part of ‘Love Stereo Again’ has been an exhilarating journey. To contribute to such an iconic song is an absolute privilege. From recording the track to filming the music video, every moment was a blast. This party anthem is truly one of a kind, and I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing everyone groove to its beats. Get ready to feel the love and dance your heart out!”

The music video, directed by the talented Manish Shunty, is an absolute treat to the eyes as well as the ears as we can see Tiger and Zahrah in sizzling avatars, igniting the screen with their scorching chemistry.

With ‘Love Stereo Again’, Tanishk Bagchi puts a modern-day Indian spin on the timeless Edward Maya classic, penned by the talented Shraddha Pandit (Hindi) and international songwriters Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria.

Zahrah said: “It’s not everyday that one gets to match steps with Tiger Shroff, who is a fabulous performer, and one of my favourites. This song is a whole new vibe and I can’t wait for everyone to witness this masterpiece.”

Tanishk Bagchi said it was an honour to collaborate with Edward Maya and add a new touch to the classic hit. ‘Love Stereo Again’ brings together Tiger and Zahrah, the best of talents from India.

Said lyricist Shraddha Pandit: “Love Stereo Again is a confluence of Indian and Western sounds. It was exciting working with Tiger, Zahrah and Tanishk and add an Indian essence to it.”

“This is a massive collaboration of Tiger, Zahrah, Edward and Tanishk. Their blend of this fresh and contemporary track with an Indian touch is sure to create magic and resonate with audiences,” said Bhushan Kumar.

T-Series’ Love Stereo Again by Edward Maya, Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan and composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Edward Maya is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

–IANS

dc/svn

