Shraddha Kapoor is receiving positive reactions for her Lavani performance in Ji Ji Re Ji, the latest song from her upcoming film Eetha. After the film’s trailer created interest among viewers, the new song has added to the conversation around the project. Launched at an event in Delhi, the track has caught attention for Shraddha’s dance moves, expressions and screen presence.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Lavani moves impress fans

In Ji Ji Re Ji, Shraddha steps into the world of Eetha through a traditional Lavani performance. Her expressive movements, dance steps and facial expressions have become major talking points among viewers. Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, the song shows the actor performing with confidence and energy.

The track has been composed, arranged, conducted and produced by National Award-winning music directors Ajay-Atul. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics, while Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to the song. The music and choreography have also received appreciation from listeners.

Fans call Shraddha’s performance a National Award moment

Since the song’s release, several fans have shared their reactions on social media. Many have praised Shraddha’s preparation and dedication to the Lavani performance, while others have appreciated the music and choreography.

One fan commented, “Shraddha Kapoor- National Award Loading.”

Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor Gets A Big Fan Reaction For Ji Ji Re Ji, Netizens Praise Her Hard Work And Dance 4

Another wrote, “Dhadak trio of ajay-atul and Amitabh back with a banger after 8 long years. What a goosebumps track this is. Vaibhavi merchant legendary choreography plus Shraddha’s hardwork can be seen.”

A third fan shared, “PERFECTION!! Can’t wait to witness this grandeur on the big screen on 4th December with #Eetha.” Another comment read, “Shraddha is back as Eetha. Awesome background score.”

Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor Gets A Big Fan Reaction For Ji Ji Re Ji, Netizens Praise Her Hard Work And Dance 5

One netizen remarked, “Once a legend said- Woh Stress hai kuch bhi kar sakti hai.” Shraddha didn’t perform Ji Ji Re Ji, she owed it- dance, expressions, everything.”

Another fan summed up the response by saying, “Shraddha Kapoor+ Shreya Ghoshal+ Ajay-Atul+ Maddock= BOLLYWOOD JACKPOT.”

Eetha: Shraddha Kapoor Gets A Big Fan Reaction For Ji Ji Re Ji, Netizens Praise Her Hard Work And Dance 6

Eetha release date and cast details

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

With Ji Ji Re Ji receiving attention for its music, choreography and Shraddha’s performance, the song has given audiences another glimpse of what to expect from the film.