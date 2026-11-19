Getting Shraddha Kapoor‘s look as a traditional Tamasha performer right in Eetha involved extensive research and attention to detail. From choosing authentic nine-yard Nauvari sarees to understanding the jewellery and accessories worn by performers, the film’s costume department worked towards keeping everything as close to tradition as possible. Costume designer Sheetal Sharma has now revealed that the team deliberately avoided pre-draped Nauvari sarees and ensured that Shraddha wore traditionally draped sarees even during dance rehearsals.

Speaking about the decision, Sharma revealed that Shraddha, director Laxman Utekar and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant were all clear about maintaining authenticity. She told a publication, “Shraddha, Laxman sir, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, and I were clear that there would be no pre-draped sarees because they tend to look fake. They fall differently around the hips and sides, and look too prim. Every time Shraddha went for rehearsal, we would drape the Nauvari saree on her so that she could get used to it.”

Extensive research went into Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha wardrobe

Since Shraddha plays a Tamasha artiste in the film, the costume team wanted her wardrobe to reflect the traditional clothing and cultural background of the performers. Instead of limiting the outfits to familiar Maharashtrian textiles, the team explored different traditional fabrics and weaves. Along with Paithani sarees, materials were sourced from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kanchipuram, with the fabrics adapted into nine-yard sarees.

The attention to detail was not restricted to the sarees. The jewellery and accessories used during the dance sequences also went through careful research. Director Laxman Utekar decided to use traditional ghungroos attached to metallic chains for the performances. Each pair reportedly weighed approximately six kilos, making them an important part of the physical and visual preparation for the role.

The team also spoke to dancers and researchers to understand the accessories traditionally worn by Tamasha performers. Their inputs helped the makers recreate the appearance and stage presence associated with the traditional folk performance form.

Eetha team visited Kolhapur and Pune to understand Tamasha culture

The research for Eetha also took the costume department to Kolhapur and Pune, where the team interacted with senior Tamasha performers and musicians. These conversations helped them understand the history of the art form, its performers and the grand atmosphere surrounding traditional shows.

Recalling one of the stories shared during their interactions, Sheetal Sharma said, “There were stories of shows where 14,000 people turned up and there was barely any space left. We wanted to bring some of that exuberance back.”

The makers wanted the film to capture not just the costumes but also the energy, scale and cultural importance of Tamasha performances. Shraddha’s traditional Nauvari sarees, heavy ghungroos and carefully researched accessories are all part of that effort to bring authenticity to her character.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.