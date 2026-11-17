Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations have released the first song, ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’, from their upcoming musical drama Eetha. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the song introduces audiences to the film’s world through traditional Lavani music and dance. It gives a glimpse of Shraddha’s character as Eetha, an artist whose life and journey form the centre of the story.

The song has been composed, arranged, conducted and produced by National Award-winning music directors Ajay-Atul. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics, while Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice. The choreography is by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Shraddha Kapoor explores Lavani in Ji Ji Re Ji

In the song, Shraddha appears in a traditional Nauvari sari, jewellery and ghungroo as she performs Lavani-inspired dance moves. Her expressions and movements are an important part of the presentation, with the choreography focusing on the energy and stage presence associated with the traditional dance form.

Ajay-Atul explained their approach to the song, saying, “For a film like Eetha, music cannot just sit in the background. It has to become a part of the character, the world and the emotion of the story. There was so much more to Eetha than what people saw on stage. She was an artist with immense strength, grace and spirit.”

They also spoke about the contribution of Amitabh Bhattacharya, Shreya Ghoshal and Shraddha to bringing the composition to life.

Shraddha Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal share their experience

Talking about performing the song, Shraddha said, “Performing ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about Lavani—the rhythm, the expressions, the energy and the way you connect with the audience.”

She also revealed that the song represents an important turning point in the legendary artist’s life.

Shreya Ghoshal described the experience of singing the track, saying, “Some songs you sing, and some you get to live for a few minutes. ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ was the second kind.”

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant said the performance was designed to show the emotions, struggles and strength an artist carries before stepping onto the stage.

Eetha release date

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. The film will release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ is now available to watch.