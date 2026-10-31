The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor starrer Eetha has arrived, offering a glimpse into a story deeply connected with Maharashtra’s culture and traditions. The film places Lavani, one of the state’s most popular traditional dance forms, at the centre of its narrative. From the traditional Navvari saree to familiar Maharashtrian expressions and cultural references, the trailer highlights several elements associated with the state’s identity.

For Maharashtrian audiences, Eetha could hold special interest because of its regional setting, dialogues and focus on a traditional performing art that has been part of Maharashtra’s history for generations.

A celebration of Maharashtra’s Lavani tradition

Lavani is more than a traditional dance. It combines music, rhythm, expressions and storytelling and holds an important place in Maharashtra’s performing arts culture. By bringing this art form into mainstream Hindi cinema, Eetha introduces an important part of regional heritage to a wider audience.

The trailer also features cultural references and traditional clothing, particularly the Navvari saree, which remains closely associated with Maharashtrian identity.

Laxman Utekar and Ajay Atul come together

Director Laxman Utekar and music composers Ajay Atul are associated with the project. Given Lavani’s strong connection with music and performance, their involvement becomes an important aspect of the film.

The makers have also described Eetha as being inspired by incredible true events, although the trailer leaves several details about the story unexplored.

Shraddha Kapoor takes centre stage

Shraddha Kapoor appears in a character closely connected with Maharashtra’s traditional culture. Her appearance, expressions and performance sequences form an important part of the trailer.

The role involves portraying a character belonging to a culturally rich setting while presenting Lavani through a mainstream cinematic format. How effectively the film explores her character and its cultural background will become clearer upon release.

Can Eetha introduce Lavani to a wider audience?

Eetha brings attention to a traditional art form that deserves greater visibility in mainstream cinema. Its combination of regional storytelling, music and cultural references makes the subject interesting.

While the trailer establishes the film’s setting, its success in representing Maharashtra’s heritage will depend on how authentically the complete story presents Lavani and the people associated with it.