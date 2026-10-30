The trailer of Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, has been unveiled ahead of the film’s theatrical release on December 4, 2026. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is presented by Dinesh Vijan and produced under the Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations banners.

The trailer introduces audiences to the world of Eetha, with its central theme reflected in the line, “Aankhon mein aandhi, Pairon mein toofaan, Tamasha ki shaan aur hamara abhimaan!” The words highlight the importance of performance, pride and the world of tamasha, a traditional form of entertainment that combines music, dance and theatrical storytelling.

Shraddha Kapoor leads an ensemble cast

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda, the film features Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. The ensemble cast brings together performers known for working across different kinds of films and roles.

The focus on tamasha and the idea of pride suggests that performance and cultural identity are important elements of the film’s world.

Laxman Utekar directs Eetha

Eetha is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has also co written the story and screenplay with Kshitij Patwardhan. Patwardhan is additionally credited with writing the film’s dialogues.

Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma have produced the film. It is presented by Dinesh Vijan and backed by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

The film’s creative team brings together direction, screenplay and dialogue writing under Utekar and Patwardhan, with the story set to reach audiences on the big screen later this year.

Eetha release date confirmed

Eetha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026. With Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub among its leading cast members, the film adds another title to the year’s upcoming Hindi releases.