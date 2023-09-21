scorecardresearch
Elisha Mayor opens up about her role as a football player in 'Kaala'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Elisha Mayor, who plays Aaloka in ‘Kaala’, dived into her character’s mindset, channeled her fearless side, and even dressed the part.

Talking about the same, Elisha in ‘Kaala’ said: “Aaloka is a footballer, but before developing her physicality, I wanted to understand her mentality. She is very different from me, and to find her in me, I had to tap into an unabashed, fearless, reckless side of myself. Apart from practicing football, I used emotional triggers to understand how she feels and thinks; and so how she acts and behaves came to me as I started dressing up like her and expressing myself as her.”

“The series has a dark theme and Aaloka on paper was just a tough, tenacious and feisty young athlete. I understood that she’s also just a young girl, who has her own vulnerabilities and weaknesses, which she guards by fighting back and acting tough.”

“When she realises her entire life has been a lie, it breaks her confidence and questions her sense of self. And I chose to serve that aspect of her being with utmost honesty.”

The world of ‘Kaala’ is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/khz

Entertainment Today

