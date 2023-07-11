scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'

By Agency News Desk

London, July 11 (IANS) Having finally concluded his world tour in Stockholm, Elton John is still trying to “process” the fact that he has “finally finished touring” after more than five decades.

Digesting this fact, he also penned an emotional note to his fans thanking them for all their support and love.

The 76-year-old music legend took to Instagram and wrote: “When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years.

“And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.

“Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever,” he added.

‘The Rocketman’ singer also shared a video of the many highlights from his tour, one of which included him performing with his band and receiving massive adoration of fans as they grooved to the musical night in all its splendour.

According to Mirror, the singer had announced back in 2018 that his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ show would be his last, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Saturday (July 8) finally brought the 330-date run to a close.

His fans also proceed to thank him and expressed their love.

One netizen wrote: “I love you so much @eltonjohn. I will forever be proud of your exceptional achievements – you are a true genius.”

Another wrote: “Thank you Elton for so many years, songs, cable specials for us too young to see you live. Absolutely magical ending!”

“Thank you for a amazing concert in Stockholm,” wrote another.

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song
This May Also Interest You
News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

Technology

NASA asks US cos to advance work on spacewalking, moonwalking suits

Sports

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

News

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’

News

Sachin Sharma explains why gets into fights on 'MTV Roadies'

Technology

19 people across world become billionaires via cryptocurrency

Technology

Daily news on threats of climate change are scary, but can prompt action

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out phone number privacy feature for communities on beta

Technology

Apple launches store on China's WeChat messaging app 

News

Arjun Bijlani buys a new ride, but advises newbies to first get a house

Sports

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic calls for earlier start of matches at Centre Court

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US