scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Emily Blunt struggles to grapple with prospects of motherhood

By Agency News Desk

London, July 29 (IANS) British actress Emily Blunt who has made a big name for herself in Hollywood with films such as ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘A Quiet Place 2’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and most recently ‘Oppenheimer’ is now grappling with the prospect of motherhood, saying that she had no idea just how much her world would change once she had children.

The 40-year old actress is mother to two daughters, Hazel (9) and Violet (7), with her husband John Krasinski.

According to FemaleFirst, while speaking to OK Magazine, ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ actress said: “I was colossally unprepared for how life-changing it (having children) is. Like all mothers, I think: ‘What was I doing with my day before I had children?’ It’s so full-on and they need you so much. I do find myself in a perpetual state of distraction.”

She went on to add that she really hopes that her children can remain “oblivious” of her celebrity status because she doesn’t want them to feel different from their peers or get in over their heads.

Elaborating on this, the actress said: “I don’t want my kids to feel more important or more special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids. If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I’d be thrilled.”

Emily has been married to John since 2010. The actress said that she is able to live very happily with him because he is a good listener.

She said: “If I’m worried about something, he will listen and just have the answer. I adore that about him. He’s the ultimate pragmatist in my life.”

The actress has been doing a lot of work in Hollywood recently, particularly as the Christopher Nolan biopic ‘Oppenheimer’ finished production and screened worldwide on July 21.

With the wrap up of such a big project, the actress said that she is now planning to take some time off from working in order to spend more time at home with her children.

While she is not quitting Hollywood at all, she is planning a long break.

Giving details, she said: “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits. I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.”

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up’? ‘Will you take me to school’? ‘Will you pick me up’? ‘Will you put me to bed’? And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WI vs IND: Shubman Gill’s form is not a cause for concern, says Abhinav Mukund
Next article
Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India

Sports

WI vs IND: Shubman Gill’s form is not a cause for concern, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes

Technology

Wearable ultrasound scanner to detect breast cancer early developed

News

Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting keen to see England's batting approach in second innings

News

Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

News

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’: Shame on Karan Johar for copying his vintage movies of nineties

News

Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ is headed for its Australian Premiere

Technology

iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

News

Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

Sports

Ashes 2023: I feel like I have a lot more to give, says James Anderson over retirement talks

News

Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

News

Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

Sports

UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final

News

Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'

News

Mick Jagger left his birthday celebrations early, leaving others to dance away without him

News

Sussanne Khan says ‘well said’ after Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor Khan’s behaviour towards fans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US