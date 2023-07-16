Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Wills on the 35th anniversary of the legendary action film ‘Die Hard’, posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

The Hollywood star stopped acting back in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, but has since then become an action icon due to his role as John McClane in ‘Die Hard’. Amongst a plethora of other big films he’s done, the actor is well known for his roles in ‘Pulp Fiction’, ‘Sixth Sense’ and ‘Unbreakable’.

Taking to Instagram, Emma Wills shared a video of the family visiting a mural for the 1988 action blockbuster. She captioned: “Back in 2018 (when these videos and pictures were taken) we took Mabel and Evelyn to the Fox lot to peek at the archives as well as see the larger-than-life mural of their dad.”

She added, “This mural was unveiled in front of Bruce back in 2013 to commemorate Die Hard’s 25th anniversary. Today marks Die Hard’s 35th anniversary when it hit the screens and the rest is history. What Bruce has been able to accomplish in his career will never be lost on us. We are so proud of him.”

The giant painting at the mural depicts McClane crawling through the air vents of the Nakatomi Plaza to evade the movie’s antagonist Hans Gruber who was played by the late Alan Rickman.

As reported by Express UK, last year, Willis’ daughter with his ex-wife Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, confirmed the actor’s retirement in an Instagram post.

She wrote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him”, she wrote.

