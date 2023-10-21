'Emoting through words': Pooja Gor turns narrator for audio series promo shoot

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor has embarked on a new journey, and transformed into a captivating narrator for a special promo of audio series’, calling it a refreshing change.

Pooja has embraced the captivating realm of audio series, joining the ranks of actors who have embraced this medium. She has embarked on this new journey in collaboration with Pocket FM for a special promo shoot.

In this unique promo, Pooja doesn’t rely on her acting skills but rather on her entrancing narration. Her mesmerising voice takes centre stage as she introduces audiences to four audio series: ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’, ‘Secret Ameerzaada’, ‘Insta Millionaire’, and ‘Devil Se Shaadi’.

Talking about the same, Pooja shared: “As a medium, audio has been around in the entertainment space for a long time, although audio series is a new and exciting segment.”

“In the age of OTT web shows and movies, audio series are a refreshing change. It’s fascinating how actors are not just limited to the screens, and are now using their voice to create engaging audio series. As actors, we often focus on facial expressions but audio series taught me the importance of emoting through words. If your words, and tonality of your narration don’t match your expressions, it’s a missed opportunity,” said the ‘Koi Aane Ko Hai’ fame actress.

She further said: “In today’s busy world, we often talk a lot but forget to listen. Audio content is changing that. It encourages us to pay attention and understand better, instead of just talking non-stop. With our hectic lives and shorter attention spans, audio series are a great way to enjoy exciting stories while travelling or relaxing at home.”

“I’ve had a deep connection with audio stories since my childhood during long journeys. Now, I’m thrilled to share this wonderful audio experience with others through this unique collaboration,” said Pooja.

Each of these series offers a distinctive and captivating experience.

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ unfolds Anika’s emotional journey, teeming with love, loss, and enigmatic secrets.

‘Secret Ameerzaada’ ventures into Ahan Raizada’s story, a man who discovers his true identity, defying societal norms.

‘Insta Millionaire’ takes us through Lucky’s incredible odyssey from poverty to wealth, along with an unexpected twist.

Meanwhile, ‘Devil Se Shaadi’ immerses one in the accidental and unconventional union of Ishqi and Rajveer, promising a rollercoaster of emotions and unforeseen twists.

These audio series are streaming on Pocket FM.

Poojawas recently seen in crime-thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, in which she is seen playing Officer Arjun’s (played by Dulquer Salmaan) better-half.

–IANS

