Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 shoot video shows SUV crashing onto a van, questions arise over stunt safety

A behind the scenes video from the sets of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming action film Gunmaaster G9 has drawn attention after showing a vehicle flipping in the air and crashing onto another vehicle during a stunt sequence. The footage has raised questions about safety arrangements during the shoot, although it remains unclear whether the incident was part of the planned action scene or whether something went wrong. No injuries have been reported so far, and the filmmakers have not issued an official clarification.

What happened during the Gunmaaster G9 stunt?

The video shows crew members preparing for the stunt before a countdown begins. An SUV suspended from a crane then rotates upside down before crashing onto the roof of a black van parked below. The vehicle appears to come dangerously close to Hashmi, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding the shoot.

However, the available footage does not establish whether the sequence went according to plan or whether an unexpected incident occurred. The location of the shoot has also not been confirmed. Until the filmmakers provide more information, the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Gunmaaster G9 faced attention over its Haridwar shoot

This is not the first time the film’s production has attracted attention. In June, the team reportedly faced objections while filming in Haridwar after some locals mistook a signboard reading ‘Bar and Café’ for a real establishment.

The signboard led to a crowd gathering at the location and disrupted the shoot. Producer Deepak Mukut later said the team had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments and that the matter was resolved after discussions with local residents. He also expressed surprise at the accusations, stating that he would never consider opening a bar in Haridwar, given that he is a Hindu.

When will Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9 release?

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Hashmi as Eshwar, a dairy farm owner who is willing to go to extraordinary lengths to protect the woman he loves. The film also features Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh.

In August, the makers released the first glimpse of the film, introducing Hashmi’s character and the story’s central conflict.

Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. The latest stunt footage has brought renewed attention to the production, with further details about the shoot awaited.