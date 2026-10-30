Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh’s romantic chemistry grabs attention in Gunmaaster G9 song Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar

The makers of Gunmaaster G9 have released the film’s third song, titled Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar. The romantic track features lyrics by Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya and focuses on the chemistry between the film’s lead actors. The song arrives as the action romance prepares for its theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

A new romantic track from Gunmaaster G9

Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar is the latest song released from the film, following Afsaana Banaaya Aapne and Do Din Ki Zindagi. The new track takes a romantic approach, highlighting the relationship between the lead characters. Its release adds another musical element to the film’s overall story, which combines action and romance.

The song has also received attention from film trade analyst Taran Adarsh and Nishit Shaw, who have praised it as a potential chartbuster. While its long term popularity will depend on how listeners respond to it, the early reactions have brought further attention to the film’s music.

Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya reunite

One of the key talking points around Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar is the reunion of actor Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya. The trio is working together again after more than two decades, making the film a notable reunion for those familiar with their earlier collaborations.

Himesh Reshammiya’s return as composer is an important part of the film’s music lineup, while Sonia Kapoor Reshammiya has written the lyrics for the newly released song. The track brings together the film’s romantic side and the musical team behind it.

The earlier songs, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne and Do Din Ki Zindagi, were released before this latest addition. With three songs now out, audiences have more opportunities to get a sense of the film’s musical direction before its arrival in cinemas.

Gunmaaster G9 set for November 27 release

Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026. The film combines action and romance, with its songs offering a glimpse of the relationships at the centre of the story.

The response to Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar will become clearer as more listeners discover the track. For now, the release marks the latest step in the film’s music campaign and brings Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya back together after a gap of more than two decades.