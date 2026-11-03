Emraan Hashmi is set to return to the horror genre with his upcoming film Rooh. The actor shared a motion poster of the film on Tuesday, offering the first glimpse of a project that aims to bring together horror, music and emotions. The film is being produced by Tips Films and Tips Music along with Vicked Films.

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Rooh is being described as a musical horror film. The project will explore how music and emotions can become part of a frightening story. Its tagline, ‘Deeper the Fear. Bigger the Music’, also points towards the important role music is expected to play in the film.

The motion poster announcement has introduced the film’s title and production details, although the makers have not yet revealed its complete storyline or further details about the cast.

Deeper the Fear. Bigger the Music.Tips Films and Tips Music come together for Emraan Hashmi’s musical horror film #ROOH.Get ready for a haunting theatrical experience.In cinemas in 2027. In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.#MotionPosterStarring @emraanhashmi Directed by @mayankvsharma Written by @VishalKapoorVK & @mayankvsharma Produced by @kumartaurani @girishkumart @vikramkhakhar @khannasunny@tipsfilmsind presents A #VickedFilms production Music on @tipsofficial — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 3, 2026

Emraan Hashmi reunites with Footpath producers

Rooh also brings Emraan Hashmi back together with producers Kumar Taurani, Girish Kumar, Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna. The collaboration is particularly notable because Hashmi made his acting debut with Footpath in 2003, which was also associated with the production team.

The actor has previously appeared in several horror films, including entries in the Raaz franchise. His association with the genre makes Rooh another project that connects with an important part of his film career.

Mayank Sharma has directed the film and co-written its screenplay with Vishal Kapoor. The makers are expected to explore a story where fear, music and emotional moments come together rather than relying only on conventional horror elements.

Rooh to release in three languages in 2027

The film’s music will be released under the Tips Music label, keeping music at the centre of the project’s identity.

Rooh is currently planned for a 2027 theatrical release. The film will arrive in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, allowing it to reach audiences across different markets.

Further details about the supporting cast, exact release date and other aspects of the film are yet to be announced.

With its combination of horror and music, Rooh marks Emraan Hashmi’s latest attempt to explore a genre that audiences have associated with him since his earlier films.