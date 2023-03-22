Environmentalists up in arms against Dhanush-starrer 'Captain Miller'

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Environmentalists are up in arms against Dhanush-starrer ‘Captain Miller’, stating that the shooting of the movie was causing problems to wild animals in Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KTMR) in Tamil Nadu.

C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai, told IANS: “It has to be properly looked into whether proper permissions have been taken for the shooting of the movie Captain Miller near the buffer zone near the KTMR tiger reserve. Local people have complained that the high beam lights are affecting the wildlife including elephants and tigers besides other animals and environment ministry has to conduct a proper probe as to whether permission has been granted and if so, then how.”

MDMK leader and Keezhavapur Union councillor has already petitioned the district administration to take action against the movie unit.

A big set has been constructed on a private land adjacent to the KTMR and lighting and fireworks are used in the set. The shooting for the movie, produced by Satya Jyothi films, is likely to conclude in mid April.

When contacted, Councillor Rama Udayakumar said that the movie unit has damaged the Chenkulam canal bank and filled it with soil.

Udaykumar said: “This canal is the lifeline of 15 water tanks as it brings water to these tanks from Cottulam water falls. The forest department must immediately take action. The film crew is stating that they are close to the ruling dispensation.”

Local people have also complained to the district forest authorities of the presence of a single Tusker in farm land and said that the Tusker was not going to the forest due to the lighting and fireworks that drives the wild animals out of their habitats.

Tamil Nadu forest minister’s office told IANS that they were looking into the matter and will brief media after taking feedback from forest department authorities.

The officials of Satya Films were unavailable for comment.

–IANS

