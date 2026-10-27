Actor Esha Deol is preparing for her theatrical comeback with Pratap. At the film’s trailer launch on Monday, she spoke about the importance of family support during difficult times and revealed whom she considers the ideal husband in Bollywood. Esha named her late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, explaining that he was the person she had closely observed as both a father and a husband.

Esha Deol shares her views on marriage and family

During the event, Esha was asked about the role a wife plays in supporting her husband through the ups and downs of life. She highlighted the importance of standing by family members and supporting one another through difficult situations.

She said, “In life, the family that we have, that I believe is God given – our parents, our children. We choose our husbands ourselves, or our parents chose them for us, if it is arranged, but they become a family. So I believe that whatever ups and downs there are in life, it is important to support each other.”

When asked who she considered the perfect husband in Bollywood, Esha named her father. She said, “Maine kareebi se sirf papa ko dekha hai as a father and husband so I would say Dharam ji” (I have closely seen only my father in the roles of a father and a husband, so I would say Dharam ji).

Dharmendra’s family and marriages

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, before beginning his film career. They have four children, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are both actors, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta, who have largely stayed away from the film industry.

Dharmendra later fell in love with actor Hema Malini after meeting her while working on the 1970 film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. The two became a popular on screen pair in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Dream Girl. They married in 1980, while Dharmendra remained married to Prakash Kaur. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Remembering Dharmendra

Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, at his Mumbai residence, weeks before his 90th birthday. The veteran actor had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in October after experiencing breathlessness. He remained under medical care for several weeks before being discharged on November 12 to continue treatment at home. Esha’s comments at the Pratap trailer launch offered a glimpse into how she views her father’s role in family life.

Esha Deol’s theatrical comeback with Pratap

Directed by Sachin Saraf, Pratap also stars Amit Sadh, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji, among others. The film follows a decorated encounter specialist who is imprisoned for murder. His journey after the arrest leads to self discovery, as he discovers that the case against him is connected to past events and an act of retribution. Backed by Pradeep Raghwani and presented by UV Films, Pratap is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.