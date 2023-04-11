scorecardresearch
Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) From practicing kick-boxing to non-combat action training, Bollywood actress Esha Deol has left no stone unturned to give her best while playing the character of Divya in the web series ‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega.

She enjoyed every bit of shooting for the show and shared a few memories that are thrilling and memorable for her.

She said: “I have been an avid practitioner of kick-boxing which has helped me tremendously in performing my action sequences. Also, I practiced non-combat action training to enhance the output of my action sequences. Then the look too has a transition. She is not your regular girl. She is on a mission, so clothes are basic”.

Esha, who made her acting debut with ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’, and later worked in ‘Dhoom’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Dus’, and ‘No Entry’, shared a memory from the sets.

She added: “We shot in Dhobi Ghat, a place I wouldn’t usually venture into, so it was exciting to walk on the rooftop and see Mumbai from up there. Every day on the set of ‘Hunter’ was amazing for me. The energy was fantastic, and everyone was always charged up.”

The show features Suniel Shetty as A.C.P. Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol as Divya (Freelance Journalist), Rahul Dev as Police SHO Hooda, alongside Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, Smita Jayakar and Pawan Chopra.

–IANS

ila/bg

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held
SSR's sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty 'Roadies' announcement
