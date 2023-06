Ethan Hawke gave daughter a 'real hard time' when she lied about losing her virginity

Los Angeles, June 22 (IANS) Actor Ethan Hawke’s daughter Maya says he inadvertently gave her a “real hard time” when she lied to him about being in a therapy session when she was losing her virginity.

She said her dad ended up “very, very upset” when she had sex for the first time after telling her father she was attending counselling, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ after confessing how she “really went to lose (her) virginity” instead of going to her therapist: “Oh, I lied about where I said that I was going to therapy, and I really went to lose my virginity. I can’t believe I just said that, but that’s the truth.”

Host Andy, 55, had asked Maya: “What was the worst trouble you got into as a teen?” during High School Me! segment of his show.

Maya stressed Ethan didn’t find out at the time where she had gone instead of therapy, but the ‘Good Lord Bird’ star ended up angry she appeared to have gone off the radar.

The actress added: “He gave me a real hard time. He went, ‘Where were you? Where did you go?'”

Maya told him: “How am I supposed to have secrets if I’m not allowed to tell lies?”

Andy and Maya’s fellow guest Bryan Cranston, 67, laughed over her admission.

Ethan had Maya in 1998 with then-wife Uma Thurman with whom he also has son Levon, 21.

Maya opened up about her parents’ 2005 divorce last year, telling ‘As If Magazine’ she had learned not to “take one another for granted” as they co-parented.

She added: “Every weekend is a special weekend because there’s a high value placed on time spent together. You no longer have a feeling of infinite time; you quickly realise it’s borrowed time.”

