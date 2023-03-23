scorecardresearch
Eva Longoria to direct, produce 'Call My Agent!' Spanish remake

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) The International Emmy-winning French series ‘Call My Agent!’ is getting a Spanish-language remake, with actress Eva Longoria on board to produce and direct it.

Announced during the Series Mania Festival in Lille, it will mark the first adaptation targeting Latin America and the US, following successful remakes in Italy, Canada and the UK, among others, reports Variety.

In addition to producing through UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Longoria will direct the first two episodes. The news comes right on the heels of Longoria’s feature directorial debut ‘Flamin’ Hot’, which premiered at SXSW and won the Audience Award.

“Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered,” said Longoria.

“I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market,” added the actor-turned-director.

‘Call My Agent!’, a satire about the hectic life of celebrity agents, was broadcast on France Televisions for four seasons with record audiences. It was then acquired by Netflix, quickly becoming one of the streamer’s biggest French hits.

The original series was produced by Mon Voisin Productions, a Mediawan company, and Mother Production. It’s been successfully adapted abroad, most recently in Italy by Palomar, another Mediawan company.

“Joining forces with Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston to take ‘Call My Agent!’ to Latin America is a unique opportunity,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of Mediawan, who recently engineered the acquisition of Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

“Their talent and know-how combined with their international renown guarantee an innovative and premium adaptation of this series, a real funny and moving gem that the French creators were able to bring to life and which has since been travelling to audiences worldwide,” Capton continued.

Pepe Baston, CEO of Elefantec Global, added that the company was “excited to bring ‘Call my Agent!’ to the Spanish-speaking American market, and thrilled to be doing so with the creators at Mediawan, and UnbeliEVAble entertainment.”

“Made with Latin flavour for a global audience, we are sure this iteration will find success and viewers worldwide,” Baston added.

–IANS

dc/kvd

