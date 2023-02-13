Ezra Miller playing the Scarlet Speedster crashes into multiverse in 'The Flash' trailer

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Warner Bros. has released another look at ‘The Flash’, dropping new footage of the DC Comics film, ahead of the Super Bowl, which concluded on Sunday evening, reports ‘Variety’.

After first appearing in a cameo role way back in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Ezra Miller is suited up as the Scarlet Speedster once again — this time for their own solo movie.

The new trailer, according to ‘Variety’, shows Miller’s Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself and not one, but two versions of Batman — played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

There’s also a return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from ‘Man of Steel’ and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdu, ‘Variety’ adds.

The trailer marks the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding Miller.

‘The Flash’, ‘Variety reports’, has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller’s numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within one month, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. Miller pleaded no contest to the assault charge and the harassment charge was later dismissed.

In January, ‘Variety’ continues, Miller took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing and having two other criminal counts against them dropped. Miller has also been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another in her home in Berlin.

–IANS

srb/