Fan meets Malone as special guest after brain hemorrhage at concert

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Rapper Post Malone fulfilled a promise made to a fan who had gone through a life-altering medical episode.

The whole thing started last year when Garrett Belanger’s sister Taylor made a Tik Tok detailing his story and Malone responded, reports tmz.com.

Garrett, a longtime Post Malone supporter, suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2022 and he’s been slowly recovering following a coma.

Malone actually sent Garrett a bunch of merchandise and a video last August not long after he came out of the coma telling him to hit him up whenever he was ready to come to a show and rock out and on Monday, he finally got that chance at rapper’s concert in Buffalo, New York.

On Monday, Garrett, his sister Taylor, family and friends took Malone up on his offer to enjoy the singer’s show.

The rapper not only got them regular tickets but he and his camp rolled out the red carpet for Garrett and his loved ones with VIP tickets and a backstage meet and greet.

The photographs obtained by tmz.com shows Malone and Garrett hugging it out, and Garrett looks absolutely stoked. While he can’t talk or walk just yet, his sister Taylor says Garrett can communicate by blinking now, and he was more than aware he was meeting his idol.

In addition to the meet-and-greet, the family brought Malone a Garrett’s Army shirt that he put on while posing for the pictures.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, gained acclaim for blending genres and subgenres of hip hop, pop, R&B, and trap. His stage name was derived from inputting his birth name into a rap name generator.

Malone began his music career in 2011 and gained recognition with his 2015 debut single “White Iverson”, which peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100. His popular singles include “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage) and “Psycho” (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 61st Grammy Awards.

–IANS

