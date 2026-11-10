Farah Khan once told Amyra Dastur she would ruin her career during Kung Fu Yoga shoot

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited actor Amyra Dastur at her Mumbai home for an episode of her YouTube channel. During their conversation, the two revisited their experience of working together on the 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga. Amyra recalled how she was initially intimidated by Farah and shared an incident from the shoot when the filmmaker’s unexpected comment almost made her cry.

Farah had choreographed the song Goosebump, which featured Amyra. Recalling her first impression of the choreographer, Amyra explained that she had heard stories about Farah being strict on film sets. She was therefore nervous about making mistakes while shooting the song.

Amyra recalls Farah Khan’s Titanic remark

Talking about the incident, Amyra said, “Farah has a very good sense of humour but I did not know that. I had only heard that Farah ma’am will yell at you so don’t mess up… Then she comes at me and she says, ‘Congratulations!’ So I thought I was doing such a good job. She said, ‘You are going to be my Titanic and ruin my career!’”

Farah was surprised by Amyra’s recollection and burst out laughing. She then joked that people who have been yelled at by her have gone on to do well in their careers.

Amyra agreed and brought up another incident involving actor Boman Irani during the shooting of Happy New Year. Farah recalled that Boman was trying to get into character, but his preparation made her feel that he had almost gone into a coma. She jokingly asked him, “Will you do something or will you stay in coma?” Boman then got up and explained that he was trying to stay in character.

A look at their films and recent projects

Released in 2017, Kung Fu Yoga was an action adventure comedy written and directed by Stanley Tong. The film also featured Sonu Sood and Disha Patani and was the first movie made under the India China co production treaty.

Farah’s last directorial venture was Happy New Year (2014). She has also hosted Celebrity MasterChef and regularly shares celebrity cooking videos on YouTube with her cook, Dileep.

Meanwhile, Amyra was last seen in Netflix’s Chumbak, where she played Hutoxi Taraporewala. The show also featured Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Sumeet Vyas.