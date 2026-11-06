Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan believes Bollywood may have seen its last generation of superstars. During a conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Farah spoke about how the working style of actors has changed over the years. She criticised some of today’s actors for interfering in different departments of filmmaking, including choreography, music and casting. According to her, this behaviour comes from a lack of confidence and trust in the people they work with.

Farah Khan says today’s actors lack confidence

Sharing her views on the current generation of actors, Farah said, “The problem is today’s actors don’t have confidence in anyone. They don’t have confidence in the director. They want to choreograph the song on their own, interfere in music and casting as well. All of this comes when you are not confident about yourself.”

She explained that actors who believe in their abilities should trust their directors and allow them to do their jobs. To support her point, Farah recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan on Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. She said Shah Rukh never questioned her casting choices, even when she wanted Sushmita Sen for Main Hoon Na or a newcomer like Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om.

Farah also said that some actors today appear more interested in magazine covers and award functions than building a strong film career. She believes becoming a superstar requires self-confidence, dedication and consistent hard work.

Farah Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s professionalism

Farah named Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan as examples of actors who continue to work with the same dedication they had at the beginning of their careers. She added that some of them put in even more effort today. Speaking about Salman, she pointed out that he does not demand days off or refuse to work on Sundays.

Farah also expressed her frustration with actors who arrive on set without learning their lines and start asking for changes in the filmmaking process. She said, “That is not your job. You do your job. Learn your lines first. Your job is to know your lines when you come on set. That you are not able to do. It’s irritating. I have seen it. I have done actors’ first movie, and then after their fifth movie, they think they know it all. They are surrounded by people. The era of superstars is over. They (Salman, SRK, Amitabh, Akshay) are the last of them; enjoy them for as long as they work.”

Her comments highlight the changing relationship between actors and filmmakers and raise questions about confidence, discipline and creative involvement in today’s Hindi film industry.