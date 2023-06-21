scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Farzan Faaiz's 'Dil Baazaan' is a fresh melody that will enter listeners' hearts

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Singer-composer Farzan Faaiz, who is known for his track ‘Dil Hai Khilaaf’, has released a slow but catchy sad single ‘Dil Baazaan’.

The track brings a fresh break to the audience from jingly melodies around us. The single Dil Baazaan, released by Gems Tunes equally matches the brilliance of his last single.

Farzan’s singing and composition lend a certain charm to the track. With its depth and feel ‘Dil Baazaan’ has the potential to top the audience’s playlist and the charts. A slow-paced, heart-breaking sad single, the lyrics of ‘Dil Baazaan’, penned by Faaiz Anwar, carries emotional weight.

Not burdened by the success of both his singles, but assured of coming up with better and bigger, Farzan Faaiz is busy creating songs for films with Hari Haran, Raj Barman and Richa Sharma as singers. He also has another single which will soon be released.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles
Next article
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'

Technology

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Technology

Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

News

A decade after 'Raanjhanaa', Dhanush & Aanand L Rai reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Haddi' features hundreds of real transgender people

Sports

Lauren Filer to make England debut in Women's Ashes, Danni Wyatt earns maiden Test cap

News

Laced with Gujarati elements, Kiara & Kartik make garba moves in 'Sun Sajni'

News

YouTube to launch its 1st-ever official shopping channel this month

Sports

South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

News

Kartik says era of song and dance laden films is coming back in Bollywood

News

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: 'Watching this legend at work'

Health & Lifestyle

People have started practicing yoga regularly: Goa Guv

News

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia, England penalised for slow over-rates in first Test

Technology

Chrome on iOS users to soon get built-in Lens support

News

Keith Urban wishes 'owl-spotting, artist, wife' Nicole Kidman a happy b'day

News

'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

News

Rapper King announces maiden world tour: 'Dreams are turning into reality'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US