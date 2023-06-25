scorecardresearch
Father of 12, Nick Cannon is pursuing Master's in Child Psychology

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Television personality Nick Cannon, who has 12 children with six different women, is completing a degree in Child Psychology.

The 42-year-old TV host has revealed that he is currently pursuing a Master’s in Child Psychology and a PhD in Divinity, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the podcast ‘The Language of Love with Dr Laura Berman’, Nick said: “I’m in that conversation every day. Oh, the presence of a father and how much will they need you and the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof. Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day.”

When asked by Berman, “With who? With naysayers or with the mamas?” he replied: “Nah, not naysayers. But I’m like, I’m living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally. And emotionally. I’m studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter.”

He also spoke about how challenging it was when he had to juggle two sick babies recently.

Berman said: “There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever. And so one of the babies, I don’t know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally.”

Cannon replied, “And I was willing to be there physically but I don’t know if I was available at the level that she needed me emotionally.”

Nick has 12 children with six women. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion, two, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, six months, with Abby De La Rosa. sons Golden Sagon, six, and Rise Messiah Cannon, nine months, and daughter Powerful Queen, two, with Brittany Bell.

He also has son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, nine months, with LaNisha Cole.

He is also the father of two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen – who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer – and daughter Halo Marie, six months.

