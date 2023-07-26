scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Finally my prayers are answered', says Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven 2'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who will be seen in ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2, said her prayers are finally answered, as she becomes the part of the “most anticipated” show, and called it a “great piece” of writing.

Mona Singh’s impressive body of work in both television and film makes her a perfect fit for the critically acclaimed series ‘Made In Heaven 2’. Known for her versatile performances, she has garnered a massive fan following over the years. With her entry into the show, audiences are speculating about the impact she will bring to the already engrossing narrative.

Talking about the same, Mona told IANS: “I still remember watching ‘Made In Heaven’ season one, and thinking why am I not a part of it. But today, it seems like, finally my prayers are answered in heaven, as I got a chance to be a part of this show.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the second season of the International Emmy nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Speaking about the makers, Mona said: “Working with top directors- Zoya being my favourite, she is wonderful, I really look up to her. Apart from her, there is Neeraj, Nitya, Reema, and Alankrita, imagine all top directors of the industry in one show.”

“It’s a great piece of writing, and the most anticipated show. I am very glad to be a part of it. I just can’t wait for the world to experience the magic of season 2,” added Mona.

The details about Mona’s character in ‘Made In Heaven 2’ have been kept under tight wraps, adding an air of mystery around her role.

Mona was last seen in ‘Kafas’.

‘Made In Heaven 2’ features stellar cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles, and also new faces such as Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar.

As seen in the first season, the new season will also feature a host of cameos, whilst taking forward the nuanced narrative on various social prejudices. Season two will reveal the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

The seven-episode series will premiere from August 10 on Prime Video.

–IANS

sp/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta firms fined $14mn by Australia for misleading consumers
Next article
'Big Boss OTT 2': Tension in house with announcement of ‘Ticket to Finale’ week
This May Also Interest You
News

'Big Boss OTT 2': Tension in house with announcement of ‘Ticket to Finale’ week

Technology

Meta firms fined $14mn by Australia for misleading consumers

News

‘Baby’ surpasses ‘Arjun Reddy’s lifetime collections

Sports

Jamshedpur FC sign Provat Lakra to strengthen their defensive setup

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Clear and positive mindset key to success in T10 format, believes Tim Seifert

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins says he feels fresher arriving at The Oval than 2019 tour

Sports

Chennaiyin FC rope in Scotland’s Connor Shields as second foreign signing of the season

Technology

Google Messages' new feature lets users pin up to 5 conversations

Sports

Gatka inclusion in national games to give boost worldwide: Asian body

Technology

Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab S9 & Galaxy Watch6 series

Sports

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged playing eleven for fifth Test at The Oval

Technology

Can ChatGPT ‘think’ like a doctor?

News

Fauji’s son Gurmeet Choudhary shares his memory of Kargil war, on Vijay Diwas

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Costa Rica for consecutive wins

Sports

PAK v SL: Mohammad Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Siraj, Jadeja rise up in ICC Men's Test Rankings

News

‘Made in Heaven 2’ to return on OTT on August 10

Technology

Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US