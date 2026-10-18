Firing at Tiger Shroff, actor escapes unhurt; police launch probe

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. The incident prompted a police investigation, with teams working to identify those responsible.



According to media reports, the firing took place near Pushpa Park as Shroff was returning home after playing a football match. Three rounds were reportedly fired at his BMW by motorcycle-borne assailants. The actor did not sustain any injuries, while reports said his driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured and taken for medical treatment.



Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to India Today, multiple teams have been formed to track down the suspects, while investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the firing.



The motive behind the incident and the identity of the assailants remain unclear as the investigation continues.



Further details are awaited.