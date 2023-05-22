scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Foo Fighters' welcome new drummer Josh Freese

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) American rock band ‘Foo Fighters’ revealed their new drummer during a live streamed event. And as expected, it’s veteran session man and longtime friend Josh Freese.

The band is set to launch a massive tour – their first without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically in Colombia last year – in New Hampshire on May 24, reports Variety.

While the band announced its intention to continue late last year, they went to great lengths to not reveal the identity of their new drummer. They played into this during the opening moments of the livestream, called “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts,” which featured all of the members joking around with each other in their rehearsal room, with their guitars on.

As per Variety, in succession, three top-notch drummers knocked on the door – Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, and Tool’s Danny Carey – saying things like: “There’s a white Mercedes blocking my car” or “Hey I got the PF Changs!” or “I groomed your poodles for you” while the band members said: “We’ll be right there!” or the like.

Finally, a voice can be heard shouting, “Uma EXCUSE ME?!” The band members turn and look at Freese, who is sitting behind a drum kit but had been off-camera up to that point. He says: “Can we play a song or something?!” and then the band launches into songs from their new album, ‘But Here We Are’, which drops on June 2.

Variety further states that amid the songs, there was much typical rock-band-at-rehearsal banter, recalling their early days as musicians – Freese talks at length about a band he played with at Disneyland when he was 12 that was apparently called Polo; “LaCoste opened for you!” one band member quipped. Later, we see Grohl and Freese going over a part in a universal musician-ese: “It goes adiggy-diggy-diggity baw-baw-baw,'” etc. The band also roared through a couple of past hits, including a blazing version of ‘Monkey Wrench’ that found Freese bringing an even punkier energy to the song.

The pre-recorded special may have been a sort of public rehearsal or sound check, but clearly no further rehearsing is needed: The performances were air-tight, with the band discussing only a couple of minor refinements.

Freese, one of the best, most versatile and most experienced rock drummers working today, shows why he’s got the chops to fill the shoes of both Hawkins and Grohl (himself one of the greatest drummers in rock history, although he’s the Foos’ lead singer and rhythm guitarist), playing with just the right amount of steadiness, power and flash. If it was a live streamed audition for fans, it’s safe to say he passed with flying colours.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal
This May Also Interest You
News

A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

Health & Lifestyle

Your hair may predict future risk of heart disease

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy survives spirited fightback to edge Brazil in a five-goal thriller

News

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting 'Vijay 69'; says, 'Dard to hai'

Technology

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

News

Parineeti Chopra realised Raghav Chadha was ‘the one’ over ‘one breakfast together’

Technology

Wind energy may enhance coolant power needs in nuclear plants: IIT Jodhpur

Technology

Ex-SoftBank veteran Manoj Kohli joins WeWork India as independent Board Director

News

Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

News

Jennifer Lawrence made 'Bread and Roses' after feeling 'helpless' for Afghan women

Sports

Australia confident of Josh Hazlewood's availability for WTC final after scans show no soreness: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Strong legs can help heart attack patients have better prognosis: Study

News

Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor

Sports

IPL 2023: Rising from the ranks, late-starter Madhwal emerges as a go-to bowler at Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: I told Sachin, we would have loved to bat on this pitch, Lara says of Wankhede belter after SRH's defeat

Technology

Biz2Credit to hire 200 for digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X in India

News

Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'

News

Michael J. Fox tells Whoopi Goldberg he regrets turning down his 'Ghost' role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US