scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

For Odia actor Babushaan, 'Daman' in Hindi is 'like a dream coming true'

By News Bureau

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently launched the trailer of the Hindi version of ‘Daman’, a social drama, based on the fact about Odisha’s malaria elimination drive.

The Hindi version will be released on February 3. As the Odia movie has gone to the national-level, Daman’s lead actor Babushaan Mohanty said that it is like a dream come true for him. IANS Correspondent Biswa Bhusan Mohapatra spoke to Mohanty about the movie. Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What inspired you to select the movie ‘Daman’?

Babushaan: I have worked in several Odia movies which were filled with family drama, action, love, comedy, etc. I was searching for something different. This movie ‘Daman’ is a very different topic and script, and based on a true incident around Odisha’s malaria elimination drive. So, I was inspired to select it. I would like to work in more such movies in future.

IANS: Do you think that the release of SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ impacts the release of the Hindi version of ‘Daman’?

Babushaan: I don’t think so as the storylines of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Daman’ are totally different. Both the movies have separate groups of audience. So, I think there will be no impact of the Bollywood movie on our film.

IANS: How is this movie’s success going to help the Odia film industry?

Babushaan: I come from a family where both parents are working in Odia film industry. So, from my very childhood I am associated with the industry. Through ‘Daman’, writer and director Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka have done something very different, that too related to true story of my own soil. This movie will surely inspire the Odia film industry to come up with more such movies and take the industry to a new height.

IANS: There is always a debate that Odia films are being copied from south and other movies. Do you think that time has come for the Odia film industry to break the tradition and come with more such movies?

Babushaan: Odisha is very rich in culture, tradition, heritage and natural beauty. A lot of things are also happening in the state. Nowadays, you have OTT platforms to reach a wider audience. So, there is potential for our industry to further excel at the national and international level.

–IANS

bbm/khz/kvd

Previous article
First Made-in-India intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on R-Day
Next article
La Liga: San Mames promises stiff test for Real Madrid
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Bravo, Najibullah Zadran lead MI Emirates to thrilling victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sports

ILT20: Bravo, Najibullah Zadran lead MI Emirates to thrilling victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sports

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg trash runners-up Freiburg

Sports

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg trash runners-up Freiburg

Sports

Serie A: Napoli run away after comfortable win over Salernitana

Sports

Liverpool, Chelsea draw a blank while Newcastle held by Crystal Palace

Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad make it nine wins from nine to move joint second

Sports

La Liga: San Mames promises stiff test for Real Madrid

Health & Lifestyle

First Made-in-India intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on R-Day

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC, ATK Mohun Bagan miss out on gains after goalless draw

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid backs skillful Rajkumar to perform well in Hardik's absence

Sports

La Liga: Five reasons to watch the big clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid

Sports

SA20: MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan hails brilliant all-round win over Paarl Royals

Sports

WFI to suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect: Sports Ministry

Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US