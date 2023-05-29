Former 'Shark Tank India' judge Ashneer Grover appears on 'Roadies 19'

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) A new promo for the youth-based reality series ‘MTV Roadies’ shows former ‘Shark Tank’ judge Ashneer Grover appearing as a guest in one of the episodes of ‘Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand’.

The channel shared the new promo on Instagram, which gives a glimpse of the auditions where gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati are bidding for contestants.

Ashneer, who makes a small but impactful appearance, can be heard telling a contestant: “Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko.”

The video is captioned: “Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial, starts from June 3, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.”

Another glimpse shows a contestant is seen wearing a mask of Shiv Thakare. Many assume that he will be seen making a guest appearance too.

–IANS

dc/kvd