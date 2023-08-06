scorecardresearch
Former The Kinks keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 6 (IANS) English musician John Gosling, who was the former keyboardist for legendary rock band The Kinks has died at the age of 75. Gosling joined the band in 1970 and was there for over eight years, playing keyboards on albums such as ‘Muswell Hillbilly’ and ‘Everybody’s in Show-Biz’.

Following his death, the band took to their Instagram account and wrote “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

The band’s lead singer Ray Davie wrote: “Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John.”

The group’s lead guitarist Dave Davies wrote: “I’m dismayed deeply upset by John Gosling’s passing. He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us.”

“Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man.”

Drummer Mick Avory wrote: “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him….”

After joining the band in 1970, Gosling appeared on over 10 of the band’s albums and was responsible for composing some of the band’s most iconic hits during that time, such as ‘Lola’ and ‘Celluloid Heroes’.

Gosling’s tenure in the band caused The Kinks to go a little more experimental with their approach to music, making concept albums such as ‘Presentation Part 1’, ‘Presentation Part 2’ and ‘Soap Opera’. While the albums did not do very well commercially, their experimental and progressive approach to songwriting has received more favourable reception today.

The band was inspired to do this due to the emerging progressive rock scene in the UK due to the success of bands such Pink Floyd, Genesis and King Crimson.

The Kinks were formed in 1963 and to date have sold over an estimated 70-80 million albums worldwide making them one of the best selling and most iconic rock bands of all time. The band was known for its approach to blues and rhythm music which helped in the making of Brit-pop in the ’90s leading to bands such as Oasis and Backstreet Boys.

The Kink’s eclectic style later combined rhythm, blues, arena rock, pop, progressive rock, hard rock and glam rock which influenced a wide variety of big artists ranging from KISS, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Queen, Ramones, The Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Oasis, The Doors and many more.

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
