scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Francis Lawrence opens up on casting Rachel Zegler in 5th 'The Hunger Games' movie

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Francis Lawrence, the director of the fifth installment of the cult-favorite ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, has opened up on his choice to cast Rachel Zegler as Lucy in the film. He also spoke about the four-hour meeting between the two.

The film is a dystopian science fiction action thriller film with screenplay written by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It is based on the 2020 novel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins’.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Tom Blythe.

Talking about casting Rachel Zegler, Francis Lawrence said, “I mean, you know, the thing is, she’s one of the most talented young actresses out there right now. But, you know, the character of Lucy Gray is a really tricky one, right? Because she’s a mercurial character”.

He further mentioned, “So she’s emotional, but she’s also damaged, and she’s lived quite a lot more honestly than the character of Snow has. But she also has to be a fantastic singer. And you know, Rachel’s a phenomenal singer. And so, yeah, we sat down and talked about the character and talked about the books and just had a fantastic meeting.”

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ in theaters in India on November 17.

–IANS

aa/kvd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator appointed for 'Commando' series
Next article
Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

News

Jackie Chan's stunt coordinator appointed for 'Commando' series

Sports

Nice to see a bat in Kane Williamson's hand, but not at level yet to play internationally, says Gary Stead

News

Malvika Raaj, young Poo from 'K3G', is set to tie the knot with long-time partner

News

Zain Imam: 'Ik Tara' is a captivating portrayal of love and emotions

Sports

Nathan Lyon to play for Melbourne Renegades in a three-year deal starting from BBL season 13

Technology

4 astronauts set to reach ISS via Space X rocket on Aug 25

Dialogues

Ghoomer Dialogues: Abhishek Bachchan’s motivational dialogues in this inspiring sports drama film

Sports

Dubai set to host Para-Powerlifting World Championships

Technology

India smartphone market dips 6% in Q2, 5G grows 45%: Report

News

Raveena Tandon dubs for 'Ghudchadi', shares a sneak-peek

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A moderation feature in Meet

Technology

IISER-Bhopal team unravel genetic secrets of peacock

News

Rapper Shubh brings his tour to India: It’s my homecoming

Technology

Alibaba Cloud open sources 2 generative AI models for researchers

News

Armaan Malik’s 'Sleepless Nights' is a warm fuzzy song about talking all night long

News

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko Mc Brian on the mend after massive stroke

News

Neil Nitin on his music video debut: 'Born in Mukesh family, music is of great importance to me'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US