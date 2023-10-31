'Friends' cast releases joint statement after Matthew Perry's demise

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) The cast of superhit sitcom ‘Friends’ has mourned the death of their co-star Matthew Perry after he passed away recently at his Los Angeles home.

Two days after Matthew Perry’s sudden death, his fellow castmates from the hit television series — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — spoke out in a joint statement, reports People magazine.

The statement, obtained by People, reads, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement reads.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continues. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message is then signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer.

For 10 years, Matthewplayed Friends’ wingman-turned-leading man Chandler Bing in a pitch-perfect comedic performance that landed him a 2002 Emmy nomination.

Series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane were joined by executive producer Kevin Bright in issuing a joint statement on Sunday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote.

“It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”

Reflecting on Matthew’s breakout performance, they noted, “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us”.

