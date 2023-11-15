From ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ to ‘Heeramandi’, Richa reflects on a decade of collaboration with SLB

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha, who was recently seen in the comedy film ‘Fukrey 3’, looked back at her film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and her journey with the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the film clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday. The actress has collaborated again with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his web series debut ‘Heeramandi’.

The film, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featured an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar and Abhimanyu Singh.

Richa Chadha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with SLB once again after a decade in ‘Heeramandi’.

She said: “There are very few actors in Hindi cinema who get repeated in his larger-than-life movies. Working with SLB is an experience of a lifetime for any actor, and I am overjoyed to collaborate with him twice, especially as we celebrate the 10-year milestone of ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.’ It feels like a true celebration of artistic collaboration.”

‘Heeramandi’ explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ability to create cinematic spectacles has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema, and Richa Chadha is thrilled to continue this artistic journey with him.

The series also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh and brings back the signature SLB aesthetics.

