Rasika Dugal is returning to the big screen with Little Thomas, where she plays Jessie Miranda, a character quite different from Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur. While Beena is known for her strong personality, intense expressions and complicated relationships, Jessie is a mother whose everyday life revolves around her family, bakery and love for music.

Set in 1990s Goa, Little Thomas follows the story of a young boy and his parents. For Rasika, playing Jessie required a different approach, especially because she was shooting for Mirzapur and Little Thomas simultaneously.

Rasika Dugal on switching between two different characters

Speaking about working on both projects, Rasika said, “Surprisingly, I enjoyed juggling a crime action thriller and a dramedy. I guess one was a relief from the other,”

However, moving between the two characters came with its own challenges. Beena required a strong North Indian Hindi accent, while Jessie needed a Goan accent.

Rasika explained, “The switch in accents was the confusing bit but also an interesting challenge”.

She also worked with a dialect coach to ensure that Jessie’s way of speaking remained different from Beena’s.

Rasika learned piano for 4 months for Little Thomas

Apart from working on her accent, Rasika spent four months learning the piano to prepare for Jessie’s character. Her training included pieces by well known composers Mozart, Schumann and Chopin.

Discussing her preparation, she said, “Jessie’s love for playing the piano became more a part of my prep work than Kaushal and I intended it to be. But it unexpectedly gave me an entry into a world that I felt I didn’t know so well.”

She also shared, “I happily played away between filming scenes of a horror show”.

Learning the instrument helped Rasika understand Jessie’s interest in music and her personality beyond her responsibilities as a mother.

Unlike Beena, whose story involves power, survival and revenge, Jessie belongs to a quieter family setting. Through Little Thomas, Rasika takes on a character with different emotions, surroundings and personal interests, offering audiences an opportunity to see her in a role distinct from her popular Mirzapur character.